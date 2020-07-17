17th July 2020
Rights defenders urge AU to establish S.Sudan’s hybrid court

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

File: South Sudanese refugees who fled into Uganda in 2017. Photo: Simona Foltyn

South Sudan Civil Society Forum has reiterated the calls for the African Union to engage the recently formed coalition government in expediting the establishment processes of the hybrid court.

The revitalized peace agreement stipulates that there shall be a hybrid court in South Sudan – a key part of the peace deal, aimed at holding war criminals accountable in the conflict which has killed nearly 400,000 people and forced 4 million South Sudanese to flee their homes.

As per the peace accord, the African Union is to set up a hybrid court for South Sudan to investigate and prosecute individuals suspected of committing crimes since the conflict began in December 2013.

However, since the formation of the unity government, less or little has been mentioned in regards to Chapter 5 of the peace pact that stipulates the establishment of the court.

In a joint letter addressed to AU Peace and Security Council ahead of the 21st of July session scheduled on South Sudan’s implementation of the 2018 deal, the coalition encourages the Council to use the session to consider the stalled establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

The alliance of civil organizations also appealed to AU Commission to take immediately unilateral action to enable the court’s creation.

“The efforts to establish the court would signal the AU’s commitment to implementing its 2020 theme of silencing the guns,” the activists said.

“Delays in establishing the Hybrid Court for South Sudan threatens the future of the peace deal and protection of civilians and prevent survivors and families of victims from seeking justice for themselves and their loved ones.”

In April last year, the government reportedly hired an American lobby group Gainful Solutions Inc to improve its relations with the Trump administration both economically and politically.

Observers believed the deal would among other things, delay and ultimately block the establishment of the hybrid court – a move the Presidential Press Secretary – Ateny Wek Ateny had declined to comment on.

However, days after the alleged media reports, US ambassador to South Sudan – Thomas Hushek – said he indeed met Ambassador Michael Ranneberger when he was in Juba.

But the US diplomat raised concerns over the deal, saying it was “disturbing that the government is actually hiring a lobbyist to try to block that part of the agreement.”

