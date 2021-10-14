14th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Riya William bags Ginetta Sagan Award 2021

Riya William bags Ginetta Sagan Award 2021

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 12 hours ago

Riya William Yuyada | Credit | Courtesy

The executive director of Crown the Woman organization has been declared the winner of the Ginetta Sagan Award 2021.

The award recognizes the outstanding achievement of women doing effective work often of great personal risk to protect the dignity, liberty and lives of women and children in crisis regions where abuse of human rights is widespread.

Riya William Yuyada was awarded for her commitment towards women’s safety, equality and empowerment in South Sudan.

She is also recognized for supporting survivors of sexual violence, advocating for their rights and justice which has changed lives of many victims.

“This award is for the women of South Sudan, especially the girls and the women survivor. It is also for all South Sudanese human rights defenders who are fighting so hard,” Miss William told Eye Radio.

The award is named after Ginetta Sagan, a human rights activist, who devoted her life to fighting the right and freedoms of others.

It is dedicated annually by Amnesty international USA in her honor and in her years of advocacy and activism.

Ginetta Sagan award comes with a fund of $20,000 which aims at recognizing and assisting the winner in her work.

Crown the Woman is a feminist organization that advocates for women’s right, speaks out against any form of violation on women, and provides medical care and treatment to sexual and gender-based violence victims.

The advocacy group also provides accommodation for the survivors, negotiates with family on issues of child marriage, amplifies voices of women, peace building activities, fights for justice for victims, and survivors and builds on women leadership.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Nuer

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Labor ministry effects new pay structure 1

Labor ministry effects new pay structure

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays 2

Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays

Published Monday, October 11, 2021

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace 3

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

WES minister escapes death by a whisker 4

WES minister escapes death by a whisker

Published Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row 5

Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row

Published Saturday, October 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Most mental illness patients are youth, says public hospital

Published 4 hours ago

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t asked to fight youth crime at POC in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

Senar police hold 7 suspects over killing of 10 S Sudanese refugees

Published 7 hours ago

Affected states to get antivenoms soon

Published 10 hours ago

Riya William bags Ginetta Sagan Award 2021

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.