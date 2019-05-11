RJMEC meets to discuss road-map to revitalized peace agreement

Parties to the revitalized peace agreement are meeting in Juba to draw a new road-map for the implementation of the pending issues in the security arrangement.

Yesterday, the RJMEC begun a two-day Joint security mechanism plenary workshop to discuss critical issues in the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

This includes the Joint Defense Board tasks, cantonment activities and training of necessary unified forces as per chapter two of the peace accord.

Earlier, parties’ to the revitalized peace agreement unanimously agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for the next six months.

In his opening remarks, the Interim Chairperson of RJMEC Ambassador, Augostino Njoroge urged the parties to ensure that, all the forces are assembled in the cantoned sites before the end of the next pre-transitional period.

“Before the end of the extension period on 12th November 2019, it must begin with what we termed as cantonment. The gathering together of all military forces to agreed locations. Although I have seen documents listing these sites and I am aware that government forces plan to use the existing barracks, I am not aware that all the temporary sites planned for the opposition forces have been recanted and agreed on by all parties”.

On his part, the leader of other political parties and a member of NPTC suggested the need for political will from both sides to implement the security arrangements.

Mr. Peter Mayen says, the security arrangement is crucial for the implementation of the peace agreement.

He said there will be need for all forces to be ordered to report to the cantonments sites and that the NTPC will have to provide immediate resources and logistics.

He also said the JMCC and the rest of the mechanisms will embark on the cantonment and training of forces.

“The security arrangement is very crucial at this particular time and that is why the workshop is convened at a suitable time just few days before the end of the pre-transition period.”

For his part Guy Bennett, the UNMISS Chief Political Affairs said the extension was to fulfill the term of the pre-transitional period as per the agreement.

As per the September 2018, Revitalized Agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, the pre-transitional period ends today.