1st April 2021
RJMEC urges RTGoNU to reconstitute TNLA and Council of States

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

File: R-JMEC Interim Chairperson Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai Credit | RJMEC | August 16, 2020

The Interim Chairperson of Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has called on the R-TGoNU to reconstitute the Transitional National Legislative Assembly to expedite judicial reforms.

The RJMEC Chairperson, Gen. Charles Tai says a reconstituted parliament is required to enact a range of legislations critical to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

He also urged the unity government to reconstitute the Council of States, and appoint members of the State Legislative Assembly.

Gen. Tai asked the peace parties to adhere to the 35 percent level of women’s representation in their nominations to reconstitute the national parliament and the Council of States.

“Appointments are yet to be made for the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), Council of States, State Legislative Assemblies, as well as the various positions within the local governments in the three Administrative Areas of Abyei, Ruweng and Greater Pibor,” said the Interim Chairperson of R-JMEC.

“I recall that the resolution of the meeting of the Presidency on Tuesday 2 February 2021 was to, among others, reconstitute the TNLA and the Council of States by 15 February 2021. I can report that these two institutions have not been reconstituted.”

“I urges the RTGoNU to reconstitute TNLA and Council of States, to appoint members of the State Legislative Assembly, and to
appoint local governments of the Administrative Areas while ensuring women’s participation is at least at the level of 35%.”

The Interim chairperson of RJMEC called on the unity government to renew the mandate of the National Constitutional Amendment Committee whose mandate expired in February 2021.

Gen Tai says the National Constitutional Amendment Committee cannot continue with its work unless its mandate is renewed.

The security bills and the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 8 (2020), which were drafted by the National Constitutional Amendment Committee and presented to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs are yet to be enacted into law.

The RJMEC chairperson urged the R-TGoNU to adequately fund the Transitional Security Arrangements, and to expedite and complete the unification of forces, and ensure well-coordinated DDR.

