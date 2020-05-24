Road Minister apologizes for the damaged highway

The Minister of Roads and Bridges has acknowledged and apologized for the “shoddy work” which has led to the destruction of parts of the Juba – Rumbek highway.

This follows the washing away of tarmac on parts of the newly constructed road.

Simon Mijok Majak admitted that inexhaustive studies and poor placing of asphalt may have resulted in the partial destruction of the road.

According to a journalist who visited the site, the layers of gravel under the asphalt was easily washed off by water.

“The asphalt (tarmac) was so weak that I could kick it off using my foot,” said Mariak Bol Majok.

Even before being tarmac, the road connecting Juba and the Bahr el Ghazal region is often completely impassable during heavy rainfalls.

“As the Minister-in-charge, I take responsibility and apologize to our people and the nation for this disaster,” Mijok regretted.

After being allocated the contract last year, the Chinese company embarked on the construction of the $700 million 400 kilometres Juba – Wau highway.

The Ministry of Roads had projected that a one-kilometre road costs the government about $ 1.5 million.

The cost was attributed to the supposed thickness of the top layer of the tarmac, the asphaltic concrete to be used, and the traffic envisaged.

The Minister of Roads and Bridges says the heavy downpour in Juba and its surrounding has exposed the quality of work done on the road.

“It has been cut off several times and the place we are is a river and the drainage is a real challenge here,” Mijok explained.

“The river is dump and culvert system is failing. So we will review the design,” he added.

Earlier, the Shandong High-speed company conducted a feasibility study, environmental and social impact assessment and the preliminary design

