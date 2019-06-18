18th June 2019
Roads opened for humanitarian aid to rebel controlled areas

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 3 mins ago

Authorities in Western Equatoria say they have agreed on opening roads for humanitarian aid to rebel controlled areas in the region.

After the renewed fighting in 2016, the region was reportedly affected by the conflict – with mass displacement and killing of civilians in the region.

The states are Amadi, Tombura, Gbudue and Maridi.

Speaking during a forum on chapter III of the revitalized peace agreement at the weekend, the acting Governor of Tombura State, James Adu said his government is committed to providing access to humanitarian agencies to IO held areas.

“We are committed to creating a conducive environment to the humanitarian agencies to reach the IO areas. We are therefore calling upon our partners to join hands in making that happen, and also help in repatriating the IDPs and refugees across the country.”

For her part, Amadi State acting Governor, Anna Tuna, restated the support to the internally displaced persons and returnees in the area.

“There is need for support from humanitarian assistance with adequate food and non-food items, agricultural tools, and life skills training to the vulnerable people. Enough food should be provided for the IDPs so that they are taken to their places to restart life.”

The forum included the former Governor of Western Equatoria, Joseph Bakosoro; Leader of other political parties Peter Mayen, SSPDF and SPLA IO top commanders, and church leaders.

18th June 2019

