Rock City murder victims’ mother caught trying to exit the country

Police say they have detained the mother of the three children killed at Rock City residential area in Juba recently.

Gailda Kwenda Gideon was apprehended at the Juba International Airport boarding a commercial plane on Monday morning, trying to travel to Egypt, the second day of the hearing of the case against a young man accused of killing her children.

Police stated that Kwenda, 40, has the right to travel but not during ongoing trials regarding the death of her children.

“There is something fishy about the whole processes. She has the right to travel, but she is not supposed to do so now,” Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin, police spokesperson, told Eye Radio.

According to her identification documents, she obtained a passport on September 16, 2020 – 46 days after her children were killed.

The police spokesperson stated that she was arrested on the orders of the attorney general.

“The investigation will give us more information about the intention,” he added.

Meanwhile, Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, who is accused of slaughtering the three siblings has denied all charges against him.

At the hearing today, Lokiri appeared with his mother, who is also accused of concealing the crime.

During the cross examination, the defense argued their case, claiming Babu is innocent.

Simon Akenyg Saro is a member of the defense committee of the accused.

“All we know is that our client is innocent and we shall question the investigator in something called cross examination,” Saro argued.

“This will reveal to the public what is going on. Up to now, all that have been said are just stories not facts.”

According to Duoth Kulong, the presiding judge, the court session will be held every week day until a verdict is made.

Bubu is being tried under Article 140/206 of the Penal Code Act of South Sudan.

The 24 years old is accused of the gruesome killing of three siblings at Rock city in August.

He is said to have used a machete to end the lives of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

