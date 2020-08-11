11th August 2020
Rock City murders: police to release the other suspects

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Inspector General of Police, Majak Akec Malok | Credit | Gurtong

More than 10 people who were arrested over the gruesome murder of the siblings in Juba’s residential area are set to be released.

The National Police Service had earlier announced that it apprehended sixteen suspects for the killing of 9-year-old Naomi Edward, 7-year-old Blessing Edward and 4-year old Nor Edward.

The children were killed while watching television at home at around 4:30 pm.

On Monday, police said they had identified the exact killer of the siblings.

“Those who are not related to the case, according to the investigation that we have conducted so far, will be free to go to their homes with bails,” said IGP Majak Akec.

It singled out one Babu Emmanuel Lokiri as the prime suspect.

Babu, who is believed to be 24 years old, is allegedly a close relative of the victims.

The Inspector-General Police said Babu is now in police custody and will soon be arraigned in court.

He, however, cautioned that those released may be recalled should the court deem it necessary.

“Should anything arises on the day of hearing of the case in a court o law, then they will be actually summoned to answer questions that may arise,” Gen. Akec added.

