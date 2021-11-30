30th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Rome peace talks to resume with holdout groups

Rome peace talks to resume with holdout groups

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudan's Presidential Advisor, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin [Left] shakes hand with SSOMA's Pagan Amum as Paolo Impagliazzo, Sant’Egidio secretary-general looks on in December 2020 - Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has announced resumption of the Rome peace talks with the holdout groups.

This comes nearly three months after he indefinitely suspended the peace process following August 16 – attack along Juba-Nimule highway which claimed lives of two catholic nuns.

Kiir had blamed the holdout groups – particularly NAS, saying it violated the cessation of hostilities agreement it signed with the government early last year.

“Many voices have been appealing to us to reconsider our position and give an inclusive peace a chance. Yes because of this, the holy father Pope Francis has been continuing praying for South Sudan and has been appealing to me to let the peace talk resume,” Kiir said during the 5th Governors’ Forum in Juba.

“I am today asking the community of Saint-Egidio to begin the preparation for the resumption of Rome peace talks with holdout groups without any preconditions.”

The Saint-Egidio-led mediation is aimed at supporting an inclusive peace agreement in South Sudan by persuading the hold-out group to join the revitalized peace deal signed in September 2018.

In January last year, the government and SSOMA signed the Rome Declaration to cease hostilities.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Dinka

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 1

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion 2

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp 3

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry 4

Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness 5

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published 1 hour ago

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian

Published 2 hours ago

Suspect arrested over the killing of 8 people in Tonj

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t urged to establish lab for testing imported goods

Published 3 hours ago

5th Governors’ Forum resolutions and recommendations

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir warns governors against interfering with non-oil revenue collection

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.