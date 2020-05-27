Rumbek girl beaten to death for ‘getting pregnant’

A 20-year-old girl has been killed by her brothers in Rumbek for allegedly getting pregnant.

According to Mabor Makuac, the police spokesperson in Lakes State, the incident happened over the weekend after the man who impregnated the girl refused to marry her.

As a result, the brothers of the unnamed girl beat her to death.

Mabor says two men are currently in custody and the third one is being hunted.

He spoke to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

Lakes state has seen several cases of gender-based violence in the last few years.

In January this year, Eye Radio reported that a 16- year-old girl was beaten to death by her brothers after getting pregnant to a poor man.

