Rumbek university lecturers down tools over salary arrears

Lecturers at the Rumbek University of Science and Technology have declared a sit-down strike after the government failed to clear their nine-month salary arrears.

Last week, the lectures had given the government three days to clear their salary arrears.

However, they reportedly received a salary of a month last Friday.

The Secretary of the University Staff Association, Deng Meen Maker told Eye Radio that they have decided to lay down their tools because the Ministry of Finance still owes them eight month’s salary.

“We gave 72 hours to the ministry of finance to pay our salaries arrears and the time elapsed last Friday. The response was that we will be paid one month’s salary which is not even enough,” said the Secretary of the University Staff Association.

“We need more than eight months and from that Friday up to now, we have declared strike only waiting for the full response, not half.”

“If they cannot pay all, then they should come up with modalities telling us that this is how we are going to pay you and we should continue doing our lectures.”

Two weeks ago, lecturers at the University of Bahr El Ghazal in Wau laid down their tools over unpaid eight month’s salary.

University exams are due to start early next month in all the five public universities.

