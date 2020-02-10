10th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Ruweng allegedly gets oil revenue share

Ruweng allegedly gets oil revenue share

Authors: Charles Wote | Joakino Francis | Published: 12 hours ago

Ruweng State is located in the Greater Upper Nile region, Abyei to the west, and Sudan to the north.

The oil-producing Ruweng State has received its first petroleum revenue share since 2012, an official has said.

Article 28 of the Petroleum Management Act mandates the Ministry of Petroleum to allocate two percent share of the petroleum revenue to every petroleum producing state.

The amount is supposed to go to local government councils within the petroleum producing States.

It mandates the Ministry of Petroleum to transfer the amount due each month to the Petroleum producing States.

But state governments in the oil producing states have often complained that they have not been receiving the money.

The money is meant for improving the quality of life of local communities in the area by constructing roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructures.

“It’s just only an amount for one month that has been released by the national government to the producing states,” said Abraham Ngor Athoi, state information minister.

However, he could not disclose the amount that has been released to the state.

The two percent share of net petroleum revenues has been improperly allocated and transferred to the producing states, according to a research conducted by the Sudd Institute in 2018.

It said the petroleum producing communities are owed a total of $305 million by May 2018.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions 1

Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Governors reject the Mabuza proposal 2

Governors reject the Mabuza proposal

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020

No deal on number of states, no unity gov’t – IO 3

No deal on number of states, no unity gov’t – IO

Published Thursday, February 6, 2020

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba 4

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Machar won’t return to Juba this week 5

Machar won’t return to Juba this week

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Citizens express mixed reactions over number of states

Published 11 hours ago

Ruweng allegedly gets oil revenue share

Published 12 hours ago

EALA lawmakers to enact key bills

Published 13 hours ago

Kiir unwilling to “remove even a single state”

Published 18 hours ago

IGAD asks member states to combat locust invasion

Published 18 hours ago

What the U.S Ambassador told Aweil residents

Published 3 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.