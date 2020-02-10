Ruweng allegedly gets oil revenue share

The oil-producing Ruweng State has received its first petroleum revenue share since 2012, an official has said.

Article 28 of the Petroleum Management Act mandates the Ministry of Petroleum to allocate two percent share of the petroleum revenue to every petroleum producing state.

The amount is supposed to go to local government councils within the petroleum producing States.

It mandates the Ministry of Petroleum to transfer the amount due each month to the Petroleum producing States.

But state governments in the oil producing states have often complained that they have not been receiving the money.

The money is meant for improving the quality of life of local communities in the area by constructing roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructures.

“It’s just only an amount for one month that has been released by the national government to the producing states,” said Abraham Ngor Athoi, state information minister.

However, he could not disclose the amount that has been released to the state.

The two percent share of net petroleum revenues has been improperly allocated and transferred to the producing states, according to a research conducted by the Sudd Institute in 2018.

It said the petroleum producing communities are owed a total of $305 million by May 2018.