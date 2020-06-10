S. Sudan among most neglected displacement crises – report

South Sudan has been ranged among the top ten world’s most neglected displacement crises according to the Norwegian Refugee Council’s annual list.

Launched on Tuesday, the neglected crisis list is based on a review of over 40 displacement crises based on three criteria, namely: lack of funding, lack of media attention, and political and diplomatic neglect.

Cameroon, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso are the most neglected displacement crises in the world, followed by DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Venezuela, Mali, South Sudan, Nigeria, Central African Republic, and Niger.

The humanitarian group says in these countries, political inaction and lack of international media attention has led to insufficient humanitarian support to meet peoples’ needs.

In South Sudan, while the 2018 peace agreement held firm in most parts of the country, spikes in armed violence, inter-communal fighting, and cattle raiding have displaced thousands of people in the states of Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Lakes, Upper Nile, and Warrap.

The report notes progress on implementing the peace agreement was slow, and political games between the country’s leaders attracted some media attention, but largely failed to address the deep humanitarian crisis facing the nation.

NRC says humanitarian crises in South Sudan and the other countries in the list are expected to worsen throughout 2020, complicated by the global coronavirus pandemic that is adding further hardship to millions.

The Secretary-General of NRC, Jan Egeland notes that many of the most neglected communities are already devastated by the economic shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need solidarity with these conflict-stricken communities now more than ever, so the virus does not add more unbearable disaster to the myriad of crises they already face,” Egeland said.

With the report, NRC says it hopes attention can be put on the plight of people whose suffering rarely makes international headlines.

