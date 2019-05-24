24th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   S.Sudan Champion’s League update

S.Sudan Champion’s League update

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

File: Atlabara FC pose for a group photo before a match against Villa United

Atlabara FC started on a flying note with a 3-0 win over Koryrom FC from Bor in the first game of Group A games of the South Sudan champion’s league yesterday in Juba.

Today in Group A, Malakia FC from Torit plays Luzira superstars from Yei at 4pm.

In Wau, Holy Family FC moved closure to progressing to the next round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Aweil United FC yesterday.

Today in Wau, Abyei City FC plays Hilal FC of Wau.

In Yambio, Yambio Star beat Naagori FC 4-1 in Hon George Kosta Tournament and Super Eagle FC plays Saura FC at 4pm.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 1

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors 2

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation 3

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

South Sudan launches international gateway 4

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates 5

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudan Champion’s League update

Published 1 min ago

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published 15 hours ago

Kiir urges members of the SSPDF to end the conflict

Published 17 hours ago

VP tells poorly paid JTH workers to be patient

Published 2 days ago

No Parliamentary sitting held since re-opening of TNLA

Published 2 days ago

Analyst criticizes legislature for not playing its role

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.