S.Sudan Champion’s League update

Atlabara FC started on a flying note with a 3-0 win over Koryrom FC from Bor in the first game of Group A games of the South Sudan champion’s league yesterday in Juba.

Today in Group A, Malakia FC from Torit plays Luzira superstars from Yei at 4pm.

In Wau, Holy Family FC moved closure to progressing to the next round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Aweil United FC yesterday.

Today in Wau, Abyei City FC plays Hilal FC of Wau.

In Yambio, Yambio Star beat Naagori FC 4-1 in Hon George Kosta Tournament and Super Eagle FC plays Saura FC at 4pm.