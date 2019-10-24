S Sudan climbs 11 positions in FIFA rankings

South Sudan have climbed 11 places to 162 positions in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

The raise is as a result of better results the bright Stars attained in the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers and the 2021 AFCON qualifiers late last month and early this month.

The Bright Stars drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea in Khartoum before losing 1-0 in the return league a week later in the 2022 world cup preliminary round of qualifiers.

The South Sudan national team went on to win a double header against Seychelles with a 2-1 win in Khartoum and a 1-0 win in Victoria City in the return league.

The team also reached to the quarterfinals of the regional Cecafa U-20 championships last month.

South Sudan is in group B of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers alongside Uganda, Malawi and Burkina Faso.

They will play Malawi in the first qualifier on 13 November in Lilongwe and Burkina Faso on 19 November in Khartoum.