19th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health   |   S. Sudan confirms deadly Delta variant of COVID-19

S. Sudan confirms deadly Delta variant of COVID-19

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

A doctor examines Covid-19 samples.

The highly contagious delta variant of the Covid-19 has been confirmed in the country.

This was revealed by the national Ministry of Health yesterday.

According to John Rumunu, the Director-General of Preventive Health Services in the Health Ministry, the strain was determined at the Uganda Virus Institute.

This was after the ministry sent 30 samples of positive cases that were earlier diagnosed in April, May, and early June for sequencing.

Dr. Rumunu says four out of fifteen samples sequenced tested positive for the Delta variant- all were imported cases.

“Out of 35 samples sent, fifteen were sequenced. Out of those fifteen four of those were Delta variant. We have the details of who those people are, but generally yes, I think all of them came from outside countries and they are imported cases,” Dr. Rumunu said.

Dr. Rumunu disclosed the results to reporters during the weekly briefing on the Coronavirus situation in the country yesterday.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta is the name for the B.1.617.2 Variant, a SARS-CoV-2 mutation that originally surfaced in India.

The first Delta case was identified in December 2020, and the strain spread rapidly, soon becoming the dominant strain of the virus in both India and then Great Britain.

The symptoms are similar to those seen with the original coronavirus strain and other variants, including a persistent cough, headache, fever, and sore throat.

The latest confirmation of the Delta variant means South Sudan has now three variants of the coronavirus.

In May, the Ministry of Health reported two different Covid-19 variants.

These include the Ugandan A 231 and the UK-Nigerian B1.5.2.5 that were sequenced at the same lab early this year.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016 1

Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016

Published Monday, July 12, 2021

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 2

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

Juba braces for power shutdown 3

Juba braces for power shutdown

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 4

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower 5

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower

Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Egyptian companies urged to build factories in S. Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice

Published 3 hours ago

UN urges governments to release prisoners of conscience

Published 3 hours ago

Police arrest 12 suspects in Thongpiny shooting that wounded 2

Published 4 hours ago

MoH suspends use of Astrazeneca vaccines that reached expiration date

Published 5 hours ago

S. Sudan confirms deadly Delta variant of COVID-19

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.