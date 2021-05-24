S Sudan confirms two new Coronavirus variants

The Ministry of Health has revealed that South Sudan has confirmed two new Covid-19 variants.

According officials at the ministry, the variants dubbed as A 231 and B1.5.2.5 were sequenced at the Uganda Virus Institute.

They say out of 46 samples sent to the Institute, nine tested positive for Variant A23.1 which were initially detected in Uganda.

While 26 of the samples tested positive for the UK-Nigerian variant B1.5.2.5, also reported in 26 other countries across the globe.

Only one of the confirmed variant was originally from Wuhan in China.

Dr John Rumunu, director of Preventive Health Care Services, says the samples were drawn from Juba and Nimule between January and March 2021.

The variants transmissibility mode, he stated, is high and may have caused the second wave the country experienced this year.

“These variants are associated with higher transmission at the borders, their original countries and higher global movement, and probably they were responsible for the second wave in the country,” Dr Rumunu stated.

There have been 10,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 115 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 20 May 2021, a total of 7,500 vaccine doses have been administered.

