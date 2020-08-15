15th August 2020
S.Sudan coronavirus cases climb to 2,488

S.Sudan coronavirus cases climb to 2,488

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

The Public Health Laboratory has registered seven new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of those positive with the virus to 2, 488.

The August 14 results were obtained from 207 samples tested by the UN Clinic and the Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours.

There has been no new death registered. The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 47.

So far, 1,290 people have recovered from the virus.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr Richard Laku said they are tracing 566 people who may have come into contact with the confirmed cases.

More than 16,396 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country since April.

Globally, the number of cases has surpassed 21 million with 14 million recoveries and more than 763,800 deaths.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected coronavirus case to the nearest health facility or call the toll-free line: 6666.

You are also urged to practise social distancing by avoiding crowded places, washing hands regularly with soap and water, and by wearing a mask.

