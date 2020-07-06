6th July 2020
S.Sudan: Covid-19 cases reach 2,093

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

 

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health says it confirmed 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease Sunday, raising the cumulative number to 2,093.

The results were got from 135 samples tested by the Public Health Laboratory in the previous 24 hours.

Of the 28 positive cases, 20 are males and 8 are females.

No new cases of deaths and recoveries were reported in the previous 24 hours.

The number of recovered cases remains at 649 and total deaths at 40.

In a statement, Dr. Richard Laku, the Incident Manager of Covid-19 says they are tracing 365 contacts of the confirmed cases.

He appealed to the citizens to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

