4th June 2020
S. Sudan denies giving Egypt military base

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir (L) is welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on 10th January 2017 [Egyptian Presidency - Handout/Anadolu]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed reports suggesting that South Sudan has agreed to offer Egypt a military base within the country.

According to some media outlets, the Kiir administration had agreed to the Egyptian government’s request to build a military base in Pagak.

Pagak is a town in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, near the border with Ethiopia.

This comes as the disagreement between Egypt and Ethiopia over the renaissance dam intensifies.

Observers believe that the two countries could go to war over the Nile River waters.

However, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Raphael Nhial – rubbished the reports.

“What has been written through social media has no basis completely, there’s nothing like that and there is no agreement that has been reached with the Egyptians,” Nhial said.

The foreign ministry said Egypt and Ethiopia have been cooperating with South Sudan in implementing the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

