S. Sudan embassies in Europe to account for its citizens in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested its diplomats in European countries to establish the number of South Sudanese living in Ukraine and Russia.



This, according to the deputy minister of foreign affairs, is to enable Juba to plan for ways to help its citizens in Ukraine.

The calls come a day after Russia invaded Ukraine yesterday.

The Russian invasion and attacks continue in its second day, despite calls to ceasefire.

As a result of the invasion, some Ukrainian citizens including foreign nationals fled the country.

Yesterday, the government of Nigeria said it will evacuate its citizens who wish to leave Ukraine as soon as airports are re-opened in the country.

According to reports, more than 1,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian assault have arrived in Poland.

Some Ukrainian residents took to underground metro stations to escape the first day of Russian military attacks on the country

When contacted by Eye Radio, the ministry of foreign affairs says it is tasked by the foreign mission across Europe to provide information on South Sudanese living in Ukraine and Russia.

According to the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister South Sudan has no embassy in Ukraine.

But Deng Dau says the government asked its mission in Moscow and other European countries to provide information about South Sudanese living in Kyiv.

There is no clear information on how many South Sudanese living in both Russia and Ukraine.

However, Dau said once the information is provided, the government will take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“We are very much concerned about the situation in Ukraine because of the insecurity and safety of any South Sudan that has been in Ukraine, but we have asked our embassies in Europe and our citizens,” Dau told Eye Radio this morning in Juba.

“We don’t have an embassy in Ukraine. We have asked our citizens to give us information regarding the citizens of South Sudan in Ukraine, Students or citizens who have taken refuge there.

“As soon as we get the information we will be able to share with you. We have asked our embassies across Europe and Moscow to give us the details of South Sudanese in Ukraine.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter