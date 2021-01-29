29th January 2021
S. Sudan, Ethiopia security services agree to cooperate in regional issues

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 min ago

Director General of South Sudan’s Internal Security Bureau, Akol Koor Kuc [Left] with Director-General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Ethiopia, Temesgen Tiruneh [right] held a discussion on bilateral issues in Addis Ababa Ethiopia on Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021 - credit Fana Broadcasting Corporation | Addis Ababa | Ethiopia

South Sudan and Ethiopian security services have agreed to cooperate in regional issues and capacity building sectors, Ethiopian’s Fana Broadcasting Corporation has said.

This week, the Ethiopian media reported that the Director-General of South Sudan’s Internal Security Bureau, Akol Koor Kuc with Director-General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Ethiopia, Temesgen Tiruneh held a discussion on bilateral issues.

During the discussion, the two sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation on regional security issues, according to a statement National Information and Security Service (NISS) sent to Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) Wednesday.

Top spy chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regional peace and security by exchanging information regarding illicit firearms trafficking, terrorism, and illegal activities at border areas.

Security services of the two countries have also agreed to cooperate in capacity building sectors.

According to the statement, Ethiopia will provide training to South Sudanese experts.

In September last year, South Sudan’s Director-General of External Security in the National Security Service Maj Gen Thomas Duoth and Director-General of the National Information and Security Service (NISS) of Ethiopia, Demelash Gebremichael met and agreed to work together on issues related to security.

Following the meeting, the two sides agreed to cooperate in the fight against illicit arms flow and terrorism as well as other issues related to border security.

