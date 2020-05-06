6th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Students in Madagascar drink the herbal tonic. Courtesy photo.

South Sudan is set to import a herbal tonic from Madagascar dubbed as the world’s first Covid-19 ‘cure’.

 

The High-Level taskforce on coronavirus on Tuesday recommended the herbal tonic and urged President Salva Kiir to communicate to his Madagascan counterpart President Andry Rajoelina to avail the herbal tonic to South Sudan.

African countries like Tanzania, Congo-Brazzaville, and Guinea-Bissau have started importing the herbal tonic from Madagascar.

The tonic is made from the Artemisia plant – the source of an ingredient that is used in the treatment of malaria.

President Rajoelina has been promoting the herbal tonic, saying it will “change the course of history”.

According to media reports, the Covid-organics will be distributed free of charge to African countries and it will be sold at very low prices to others.

The tonic was developed by a private research institute that has been investing in researching the uses of Madagascar’s traditional medicines.

“They have commended and appreciated the support offered by the government of Madagascar and they recommended to the President to communicate to his counterpart in Madagascar so that they can avail the same support to South Sudan,”  said Dr. Richard Lako the Director-General at the Ministry of Health.

However, the World Health Organization has repeatedly cautioned against self-medication and said in a statement that it did not recommend any scientifically unproved medicines for treating COVID-19.

It said Africans deserve access to medicines that have gone through proper trials even if they are derived from traditional treatments.

The UN health agency says it has already launched a “solidarity” international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19.

South Sudan so far recorded 58 cases, two recoveries, and no deaths.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
New Covid-19 restrictions take effect 1

New Covid-19 restrictions take effect

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases 2

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases

Published Friday, May 1, 2020

Isolate Covid-19 patients, residents demand 3

Isolate Covid-19 patients, residents demand

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020

Covid-19 taskforce slammed for ‘unenforced’ directives 4

Covid-19 taskforce slammed for ‘unenforced’ directives

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases 5

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published Monday, May 4, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’

Published 1 min ago

Covid-19 taskforce announces six more cases

Published 12 hours ago

Juba, Kampala to jointly regulate truck movements

Published 18 hours ago

Khartoum sets free over 1,000 S.Sudanese inmates

Published 19 hours ago

All coronavirus patients in “stable condition”

Published 20 hours ago

Atleast 7,000 displaced in Twic, Warrap state

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.