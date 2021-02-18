18th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   S.Sudan falls to Nigeria in first group D game

S.Sudan falls to Nigeria in first group D game

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Man of the match Nuni Omot of South Sudan takes on his Nigerian oppoent/SSBF

South Sudan National Basketball team have lost their first group D game of the second round of the AfroBasket 2021 qualifiers hosted in Tunisia.

Unlike in the first round where they lost by 20 points, the team went down by 5 points in a 70-75 loss to Nigeria after the final quarter.

Nigeria, the number one ranked team on the continent, won the first quarter – pulling up 18 points against South Sudan’s 09 points.

South Sudan improved her performance in the second quarter winning by one point (21-20).

The D’Tigers of Nigeria, picked themselves in the third quarter 19-18 points with South Sudan reclaiming the fourth quarter 22-18points.

The Bright Star’ Nuni Omot was the man of the match after pulling 27 points and 4 rebounds over Nigeria’s Ike Iroegbu who managed 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Speaking after the game, South Sudan head coach who doubles as the federation president, Luol Deng said he was pleased with the performance of the team despite the slim loss to Nigeria.

South Sudan next faces Mali at 6 pm local time in the second group game on Thursday and Rwanda on Friday for a place at this year’s main tournament to be hosted in Rwanda.

The Bright Stars need only one win to make it through to Rwanda.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bank governor catches Coronavirus 1

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba 2

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 4

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19 5

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudan falls to Nigeria in first group D game

Published 1 min ago

Six S.Sudanese children die in grenade blast

Published 17 mins ago

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’

Published 4 hours ago

Coronavirus: S.Sudan registers 4 new deaths, highest since pandemic hit

Published 16 hours ago

3 people killed, cattle raided in Uror County

Published 17 hours ago

Armed Misseriya men burnt villages in Aweil east in a suspected revenge attack

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.