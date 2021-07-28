28th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Featured | News   |   S Sudan launches inclusive education policy

S Sudan launches inclusive education policy

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Launching ceremony of the Inclusive Education Policy in Juba on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction on Tuesday launched the South Sudan Inclusive Education Policy.

The policy, among other things, will ensure the right to education and other existing services for children with special needs and disabilities.

It provides for equal access to quality and relevant education and training to all.

According to the director-general of the National Curriculum Development, the policy will enable the ministry to implement and monitor inclusive education in the country.

Omot Okony Olok says it will ensure schools accommodate all children regardless of their physical, intellectual, social, emotional, linguistic, or other conditions.

“Inclusive education means that every child must be given opportunity to learn; no child can be left out, because disability is not inability,” Okony stated during the launch.

Some of the education experts called on the government to also commit to financing the education sector to ensure no child is left behind.

They also recommended the training of teachers on how to deal with children with special needs.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM summons appointed MPs for urgent meeting 1

SPLM summons appointed MPs for urgent meeting

Published Thursday, July 22, 2021

Rapper Mantani dies in Kampala 2

Rapper Mantani dies in Kampala

Published Saturday, July 24, 2021

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker 3

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker

Published Friday, July 23, 2021

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs 4

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs

Published 23 hours ago

Untapped: how former lost boy’s coffee company mirrors S.Sudan to the world 5

Untapped: how former lost boy’s coffee company mirrors S.Sudan to the world

Published Friday, July 23, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘National Dialogue resolutions: What’s going on?’

Published 3 hours ago

S Sudan launches inclusive education policy

Published 4 hours ago

SPLM-IO nominates Nathaniel Oyet as deputy speaker of TNLA

Published 15 hours ago

Tambura IDPs ask for aid

Published 19 hours ago

OPP submits new list of representatives to parliament

Published 20 hours ago

Amb Ajongo speaks on S Sudan-Kenya free visa

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.