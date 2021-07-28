S Sudan launches inclusive education policy

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction on Tuesday launched the South Sudan Inclusive Education Policy.

The policy, among other things, will ensure the right to education and other existing services for children with special needs and disabilities.

It provides for equal access to quality and relevant education and training to all.

According to the director-general of the National Curriculum Development, the policy will enable the ministry to implement and monitor inclusive education in the country.

Omot Okony Olok says it will ensure schools accommodate all children regardless of their physical, intellectual, social, emotional, linguistic, or other conditions.

“Inclusive education means that every child must be given opportunity to learn; no child can be left out, because disability is not inability,” Okony stated during the launch.

Some of the education experts called on the government to also commit to financing the education sector to ensure no child is left behind.

They also recommended the training of teachers on how to deal with children with special needs.

