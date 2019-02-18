S.Sudan police launches Wau emergency call centre

The South Sudan National Police Service has launched an emergency call centre in Wau town, Wau State.

The aim of the ECC is to combat crimes in the area.

In attendance were; the Interior Minister, Michael Chenjiek; UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa Director, Ashunna Eziakonwa; Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan, Seiji Okada, and Wau state acting Governor, Zackaria Joseph Garang, among others.

Ashunna Eziakonawa, who is UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa Director said the centre should be used to reinforce community policing.

“The ECC for us at UNDP, is about community policing, it is about ensuring that policing is a community act.

She called on authorities to commit to ending particularly gender-based violence she said is rampant in Wau town.

“Too many women are abused sexually, too many women are exploited sexually, too many girls. Let us make a commitment that none of us will stand for another day that a child is abused, that a woman is sexually harassed or exploited….”she said.

For his part, the acting governor of Wau state, Zackaria Joseph Garang told the police he expected change with the call center:

“We want to hear …the cases of crimes reducing, that is what we are eager for.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Michael Chenjiek, called on the residents to cooperate with the police and call for help whenever they are in danger.

“If thieves come to you, get your phone and dial 112 to call the police, they will come to you, not you going to the police.”