S.Sudan poses threat to US foreign policy – Donald Trump

The United States says the situation in South Sudan continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to its national security and foreign policy.

On April 3, 2014, the US Government issued an executive order declaring a national emergency on South Sudan, which elapses on Wednesday.

However, in his notice to Congress yesterday, Donald Trump stated that there are ongoing activities in South Sudan that still threaten the peace, security, or stability of the country itself, as well as the surrounding region.

Mr. Trump cites the prevalence of widespread violence and atrocities, human rights abuses, recruitment and use of child soldiers, attacks on peacekeepers, and obstruction of humanitarian operations in South Sudan.

As such he has decided that the national emergency declared in relation to South Sudan in 2014 to deal with these threats, continue for some time.

“I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13664 with respect to South Sudan.” the statement read.

The order in accordance with the US National Emergencies Act which provides for automatic termination of a national emergency to enable the President to transmit to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date.