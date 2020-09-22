22nd September 2020
S Sudan records 11 new cases of the dreaded virus

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

South Sudan’s coronavirus tally has risen to 2,660 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 11 news cases on Monday.

The results were obtained from 221 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the latest patients, seven were registered in Juba and four in Nimule.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 49 as there was no new death registered.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Public Health Laboratory says it has so far conducted 26,372 tests since the outbreak of the virus in South Sudan in April.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku, said they are tracing 281 contacts of the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 31 million, with 23 Million recoveries and 800,000 deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue to adhere to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health center or call the toll free number: 6666

S Sudan records 11 new cases of the dreaded virus

