27th March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Featured | Health | News   |   S. Sudan Red Cross deploys 1,400 volunteers for coronavirus campaign

S. Sudan Red Cross deploys 1,400 volunteers for coronavirus campaign

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

PHOTO: South Sudan Red Cross vehicle fitted with Megaphones for coronavirus campaign in the country - CREDIT: SSRC

The South Sudan Red Cross has deployed 1, 400 volunteers, as it launches an awareness campaign on coronavirus.

The volunteers who were trained by the Red Cross will be deployed in their 17 branches and units across the country.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Red Cross stated that the volunteers will engage their communities on how to prevent and protect themselves from coronavirus

The Secretary-General of the South Sudan Red Cross, John Lobor said in a statement that more volunteers can be mobilized depending on the need.

“We have trained 47 volunteers in Juba and 52 others in Maridi who are now deployed. Other volunteers in Yei, Nimule, Kuajok, Kapoeta, Torit, Wau, Ikwotos, Bor and Yambio are given orientation on the COVID-19,” Lobor said.

“Training and deployment will continue in other branches and units in the country.”

“Most of these volunteers were doing risk communication and community engagement on Ebola Virus Disease and now, we are shifting them to COVID-19 prevention,” John added.

He disclosed that priority areas will be the entry points to the country such as Nimule, Yei, and Yambio.

According to the statement, the volunteers are trained on the basics of the coronavirus such as signs and symptoms and what people can do to prevent and protect themselves from the disease.

For the safety of the volunteers and communities, the volunteers will be using speakers and megaphones to spread the coronavirus prevention messages. In addition, posters with prevention messages will be distributed and attached to locations of public reach.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“Law abiding” Justice Chan was poorly approached at airport – Ateny 1

“Law abiding” Justice Chan was poorly approached at airport – Ateny

Published Monday, March 23, 2020

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident in Juba 2

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident in Juba

Published Sunday, March 22, 2020

Sudanese defense minister dies in Juba 3

Sudanese defense minister dies in Juba

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Defence Minister hopes to unify forces ‘as soon as possible’ 4

Defence Minister hopes to unify forces ‘as soon as possible’

Published Friday, March 20, 2020

Kiir imposes night curfew, asks employers to have some staff stay home 5

Kiir imposes night curfew, asks employers to have some staff stay home

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t to prosecute citizens evading coronavirus screening

Published 21 mins ago

Islamic council suspends Friday prayers, all Islamic activities

Published 1 hour ago

S. Sudan Red Cross deploys 1,400 volunteers for coronavirus campaign

Published 4 hours ago

Kenya confirms first coronavirus death

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t urged to sensitize the organize forces on coronavirus

Published 5 hours ago

S. Sudan to set up more screening points for coronavirus

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.