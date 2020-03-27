S. Sudan Red Cross deploys 1,400 volunteers for coronavirus campaign

The South Sudan Red Cross has deployed 1, 400 volunteers, as it launches an awareness campaign on coronavirus.



The volunteers who were trained by the Red Cross will be deployed in their 17 branches and units across the country.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Red Cross stated that the volunteers will engage their communities on how to prevent and protect themselves from coronavirus

The Secretary-General of the South Sudan Red Cross, John Lobor said in a statement that more volunteers can be mobilized depending on the need.

“We have trained 47 volunteers in Juba and 52 others in Maridi who are now deployed. Other volunteers in Yei, Nimule, Kuajok, Kapoeta, Torit, Wau, Ikwotos, Bor and Yambio are given orientation on the COVID-19,” Lobor said.

“Training and deployment will continue in other branches and units in the country.”

“Most of these volunteers were doing risk communication and community engagement on Ebola Virus Disease and now, we are shifting them to COVID-19 prevention,” John added.

He disclosed that priority areas will be the entry points to the country such as Nimule, Yei, and Yambio.

According to the statement, the volunteers are trained on the basics of the coronavirus such as signs and symptoms and what people can do to prevent and protect themselves from the disease.

For the safety of the volunteers and communities, the volunteers will be using speakers and megaphones to spread the coronavirus prevention messages. In addition, posters with prevention messages will be distributed and attached to locations of public reach.