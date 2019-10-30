30th October 2019
S Sudan referees to officiate Zimbabwe Vs Mauritania match

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan referees will be in charge of the CAF Confederation cup playoff return leg game between Triangle FC of Zimbabwe and FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania this Sunday.

FC Nouadhibou from Mauritania beat Triangle FC of Zimbabwe 2-1 in the first league game played a week ago.

Malong Ring Nyier Akech will be the center referee for the game and will be assisted by Gasim Madir Dehiya as first assistant and Robert Henry as second assistant.

Another South Sudanese official Alier Michael James will be the Fourth Official during the game.

South Sudan officials in the past had been assigned to officiate CAF game with the last being the AS Kigali Football Club and Proline Football Club Rwanda.

The four are expected to leave for Zimbabwe later this week for their assignment.

In September, Assistant Referee Olibo George Primato was part of officials at this year’s CECAFA under 20 tournament.

