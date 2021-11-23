23rd November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | Peace   |   S Sudan registers increase in non-oil revenues – VP Wani

S Sudan registers increase in non-oil revenues – VP Wani

Authors: Charles Wote | | Published: 1 hour ago

Dr. James Wani Igga, the Vice President for Economic Cluster addressing the 5th governors' forum in Juba on Monday - credit | Office of the FVP Dr. Riek Machar | Nov 22, 2021

South Sudan has registered an increase in non-oil revenues collection in the last few months, the Vice President for Economic Cluster has said.

Dr. James Wani Igga says, since the beginning of this year, the country managed to raise 7 billion pounds in revenue compared to 1.5 billion ssp in July last year.

The VP has attributed the increase to the on-going economic reforms he said the government has embarked on since last year.

Dr. Wani says his cluster is working on a series of public financial management and procurement systems to boost the non-oil revenue sector.

“Our collections of last year [in] July 2020 were 1.5 billion ssp from the non-oil. Just last October, we actually climbed to the tune of 7 billion ssp,”  Dr. Wani said at the Governors’ forum on Monday.

He added that other areas of concentration include reforming the entire finance management in the country.

In August 2020, President Salva Kiir set up an economic crisis management committee tasked with reviving the country’s ailing economy.

The committee has since recommended for investigations into the management of finances by the country’s revenue collecting institutions.

Popular Stories
Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor 1

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 2

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction 3

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction

Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states 4

Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states

Published Thursday, November 18, 2021

Religious leader pushes for accountability in Lundin Energy atrocities 5

Religious leader pushes for accountability in Lundin Energy atrocities

Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenyan detectives launch probe after BBC Journalist found dead in Nairobi

Published 11 mins ago

S Sudan registers increase in non-oil revenues – VP Wani

Published 1 hour ago

Abiy says he’ll ‘lead army from battlefront’

Published 1 hour ago

Eight children among 12 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Manyo County

Published 3 hours ago

Juba City Council to digitize taxation

Published 3 hours ago

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.