S Sudan registers increase in non-oil revenues – VP Wani

South Sudan has registered an increase in non-oil revenues collection in the last few months, the Vice President for Economic Cluster has said.



Dr. James Wani Igga says, since the beginning of this year, the country managed to raise 7 billion pounds in revenue compared to 1.5 billion ssp in July last year.

The VP has attributed the increase to the on-going economic reforms he said the government has embarked on since last year.

Dr. Wani says his cluster is working on a series of public financial management and procurement systems to boost the non-oil revenue sector.

“Our collections of last year [in] July 2020 were 1.5 billion ssp from the non-oil. Just last October, we actually climbed to the tune of 7 billion ssp,” Dr. Wani said at the Governors’ forum on Monday.

He added that other areas of concentration include reforming the entire finance management in the country.

In August 2020, President Salva Kiir set up an economic crisis management committee tasked with reviving the country’s ailing economy.

The committee has since recommended for investigations into the management of finances by the country’s revenue collecting institutions.

