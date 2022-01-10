S Sudan relies on neighboring countries for meat – trader

South Sudan – which has millions of cows – is entirely relying on neighboring countries for meat.



This is according to the Chairperson of South Sudan Livestock Market, Machot Maruop Geny.

He alleges that Juba alone consumes about 18,000 heads of cattle per month and most of it is exported from neighboring countries.

Geny says the demand for meat increased with the inability of the domestic product to cover the demand over the years.

He blames this on the refusal by the local cattle keepers to sell their livestock.

“In Juba, we slaughter about 600 head of cows per day, 500 goats and 300 sheep. This is why here in South Sudan, we cannot manage the consumption of local markets without supply from Uganda or Kenya,” Geny said.

“South Sudanese don’t sell out their livestock daily while the market is in need of daily supply.

“We don’t have enough meat to cover our demand because we need to adopt the Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia system in building a farm and train the cattle keepers on how to increase their product.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Obuto threatens to use force against bandits in Eastern Equatoria Previous Post