S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence

South Sudan has finally taken control of its sovereign lower airspace from Sudan 10 years after independence, the Minister of Transport has said.



The country’s flight territory has been under the control of Sudan since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

In 2016, the government of South Sudan signed a three-year agreement with Sudan under the International Civil Aviation Organization to manage and control its airspace.

According to the agreement, South Sudan would take over the control of its airspace territory after training and acquiring the required infrastructure and a qualified workforce to oversee the system.

In September this year, the Sudanese committee managing the airspace was directed by the cabinet to continue its job until South Sudan is ready to assume the role

But the Minister of Transport now says South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has contracted NavPass to improve its lower airspace safety and collect air navigation fees.

Madut Biar Yel, told Eye Radio Tuesday morning that the country now controls its lower airspace.

“We have actually constructed a company which is now working here in Juba and we are now controlling our lower airspace,” said Madut Biar.

“Airspace is divided into two, there is lower airspace which we called flight level 245 and now South Sudan is controlling it lower airspace.”

Biar stated that the country will develop the necessary infrastructure and train human resources to prepare South Sudan to fully operate the system.

This, he says, will also boost the economy of the country.

“Once we complete the ongoing project of ATM in 2023 then South Sudan will be having full control of its upper airspace that is a flight level above 245,” he said.

“Once we have full control of our lower and upper airspaces, in terms of security it will improve our surveillance and it will contribute in terms of economy.

“We will be able to collect overflying fees from all aircrafts that are flying over the airspace of South Sudan and the fees are in tune of millions that will improve our economy.”

