S Sudan to receive just 44% of UK humanitarian support

South Sudan may soon receive just 44 percent of the humanitarian support from the United Kingdom.

South Sudan is among several African and Middle Eastern countries whose UK aid is at risk, according to a leaked email.

The United Kingdom supports conflict prevention and conflict resolution across South Sudan with a focus on human rights, democratic governance, and accountability.

It also strengthens education, security, economic, humanitarian efforts in South Sudan as well as negotiations between Sudan and South Sudan.

In 2017, the UK announced a more than $70 million humanitarian package for the people of South Sudan.

It also provided funds to end extreme poverty and tackle its root causes, including fighting disease and strengthening the health systems.

Reports indicate that the UK has invested more than $623 million into the South Sudan Health Pooled Fund between 2018 and 2023.

However, the BBC reports that the country plans to cut aid to South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Sudan will receive only 59 percent, Nigeria with 58 percent, Somalia with 60 percent, and DR Congo with 60 percent.

A leaked document dated last month further suggests UK officials are considering cutting aid to Syria by 67 percent and Lebanon by 88 percent.

The decision has come under harsh criticism from UK-based charity organizations.

In a letter to UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, charities say the government has made a “misjudgment” by thinking the public is happy to turn away from countries affected by poverty, war and disease.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Wildfire claims another life in WES Previous Post