24th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   S.Sudan to return 72, 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

S.Sudan to return 72, 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan received the first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on March 25

The government will return 72, 000 doses of the Covax-facility donated AstraZeneca vaccines to avoid the jabs from getting expired.

Officials at the Ministry of Health say there has been a low uptake of the vaccines – coupled with logistical challenges in rolling out the vaccination exercise.

The doses to be returned are part of the 132,000 vials donated through the UK-based facility in late March this year.

The vaccines are still efficient until mid-July.

But only 16,000 doses have so far been administered – all in Juba city.

“We don’t want to run the risk of it expiring here in our hands,” said Professor Mayen Achiek, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health.

“So we are committing back 72, 000 so that they are used by someone who can deploy the vaccines in one week, then once we finish with our sixty thousand, which we are very well ahead, then we can get back that quantity.”

Prof. Achiek said the doses will be taken to countries with high demand for the jabs.

However, South Sudan will be compensated for them after exhausting the available vials.

“Why the uptake has been slow is because of the deployment. Deployment means cost and as the donors that give you food cannot take a spoon and feed you, and were are struggling as a nation,” he explained.

The Ministry of Health has severally announced it will disperse over 20, 000 doses to 23 sites across the country, but the plans have been unsuccessful.

So far, eight thousand people have had the jab put into their arms.

In April, South Sudan’s Ministry of Health sidelined over 60,000 coronavirus vaccines donated by the African Union and MTN over expiry date concerns.

Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 3

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections 4

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published Friday, May 21, 2021

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case 5

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published Saturday, May 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir forms committee to initiate dialogue over Abyei status

Published 21 mins ago

S.Sudan to return 72, 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Published 4 hours ago

Armyworms eat up crops in Yambio

Published 7 hours ago

Unity health officials condemn killing of aid worker

Published 8 hours ago

Doctors give ultimatum over ‘cold blood’ killing of colleague

Published 13 hours ago

S Sudan confirms two new Coronavirus variants

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.