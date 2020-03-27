S. Sudan to set up more screening points for coronavirus

The high-level task force on coronavirus has resolved to establish screening points at the major crossing border points.

This comes as the number of people affected by coronavirus is increasing in the neighboring countries.

According to the minister of health, there are only four screening points in the country.

They include Juba International Airport, Nimule-Elegu border, Kaya and Yambio screening points.

According to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, South Sudan is coronavirus free.

However, the task force noted that with great concern reports of South Sudanese escaping from affected countries, evading the health checkpoints and blend into communities.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the committee urged members of the general public and families to report new entrants to the concerned authorities.

It also directed law enforcement and security agents to apprehend, arrest and subject evaders to mandatory testing and quarantine.

The committee stated that families accommodating these evaders will also be mandatorily quarantined for 14 days.

The committee didn’t mention how they will do mandatorily quarantined.

But the taskforce reaffirms that Juba International Airport and all other international airports in the country shall remain closed for 30 days.

In other development, the taskforce resolves to grant special entry permission for the essential staff of the foreign missions accredited to South Sudan.

However, it stressed that these individuals must produce proof of quarantine for 14 days at origin prior to travel to South Sudan.

It also says the visitors will be subjected to a further mandatory of 14 days quarantine in South Sudan in a designated accommodation facility.

On the essential commodity supplies and food security during the lockdown period, the task force has endorsed an arrangement made by the ministry of petroleum to meet the country’s needs during the lockdown period.