S. Sudan-Uganda border is operational – Official

The South Sudan-Uganda border is operational, the chief inspector of the Nimule town council has said.

Nimule Boarder point is the main corridor that South Sudan depends on in terms of imports – both food and non-food items.

Speaking to Eye Radio, the chief inspector of the Nimule town council, Colonel Mbiko Baraka stated that there are normal movements of people and vehicles at the border this morning.

“The border is not close. There are normal movements of people and vehicles as of this morning. The border is not close the border is working well,” said Col. Baraka.

This week, Uganda has announced sweeping restrictions across the country as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

During his address to the nation on coronavirus this week, the President of Ugandan, Yoweri Museveni announced the closure of all schools.

Museveni pointed out some countries which he describes as category one countries in terms of the epidemic.

These countries are Italy, France, South Korea, China, USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Norway Austria, Malaysia, Pakistan, and San Marino.

Museveni stressed that foreigners going to those countries are free to do so provided they do not intend to come back within the prohibited time.

Uganda and South Sudan have not yet confirmed any case of coronavirus, but all their neighbors have reported cases.