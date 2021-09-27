27th September 2021
S. Sudan-Uganda visa deal will bolster trade – economist

Published: 8 hours ago

Although the dollar is weakening against the pound, the factors hindering economic recovery remains the same/Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

South Sudan and Uganda free visa deal will bolster trade and social cohesion among the people of East Africa, an economist has said.

Last week, the Ugandan government declared to waive visa restrictions on South Sudanese nationals, beginning on Friday this week.

In an address in Kampala on Thursday, Ugandan Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga said South Sudan was required to reciprocate on the development within one month based on the procedures.

The government of South Sudan reciprocated by accepting to waive visa fees for eligible Ugandan nationals.

Commenting on the waiver, Ahmed Morgan says this will bolster trade and social cohesion among the people of East Africa.

“This is actually a move toward the full implementation of the EAC protocol, among the partner states in the common market protocols it provides to ease labor movement, to ease movement of people generally,” Morgan said.

“Countries are expected not to charge visa fees and this one will facilitate a lot for instance it will facilitate trade, it can facilitate social integration and general livelihood in this country.”

“It also comes with its impact sometimes because cheap labor will always move actually freely from where there is surplus labor to where there is scarcity of labor.”

“Integration generally will actually benefit the economy in the long run but in the short run there should be adjustment have to be made but in the long run nation have to integrate, there is no country that is actually an island, once they move together and integrate they will have a lot of socio economic benefits,” Morgan added.

The Common Market is the second Regional Integration milestone of the East African Community which has been in force since 2010, in line with the provisions of the EAC Treaty.

It follows the Customs Union, which became fully-fledged in January 2010.

The EAC Common Market are operational principles of the Community, namely: Non-discrimination of nationals of other Partner States on grounds of nationality, equal treatment to nationals of other Partner States, ensuring transparency in matters concerning the other Partner States.

It refers to an agreement between countries that allows products, services, and workers to cross borders freely.

The union is aimed at eliminating internal trade barriers between the member countries, with the goal of economically benefiting all the member countries.

27th September 2021

