S.Sudan urged to implement peace to win favor of new U.S administration

A member of the peace monitoring body is urging the government to speed-up the implementation of the peace agreement to normalize relations with the new US administration.

On Wednesday, Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States replacing Republican Donald Trump.

According to analysts, South Sudan experienced a love-hate relationship with former US administrations after several targeted sanctions were imposed on leaders for their roles in the country’s civil war.

But upon Biden’s victory in November, the Government of South Sudan indicated that it would work to improve its bilateral relationship with the new US administration.

“It will definitely be hinged on how we made progress in the democratic field in that case, progress in implementation of the agreement and key aspects of the agreement,” said Rajab Mohandis, a representative of the civil society to the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Committee RJMEC and the director of the Organization for Responsive Governance.

He argues that if the parties to the peace agreement do not demonstrate seriousness in establishing sustainable peace, the “sour” relation with the US may continue.

“There is no sign that the Biden Administration would simply go ahead and normalize or improve relations with South Sudan.”

South Sudan’s relations with the US reportedly deteriorated during the Trump Administration with several sanctions imposed on members of President Kiir’s administration.

In January 2020, the Trump administration sanctioned the then First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai on charges of abduction and killing of two government critics.

Taban Deng’s sanction added to a list of already sanctioned senior government officials, opposition figures and individuals.

Former Minister of Defense Kuol Manyang Juuk and Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro were also sanctioned in December 2019 for what the US described as “obstruction of reconciliation efforts in South Sudan”.

In 2018, imposed sanctions on 15 South Sudanese oil operators that it said were important sources of cash for the government, an action aimed at increasing pressure on President Salva Kiir to end the country’s conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The list includes Dar Petroleum Operating Company, an oil and gas consortium led by China National Petroleum Corp and Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas firm Petronas, and the two largest oil firms operating in South Sudan.

But the government has always rubbished such sanctions, saying there were unfounded.

However, activist Rajab Mohandis added that for the government to get the support of its international friends and partners, it should demonstrate progress in restoring peace.

“Things will still remain tough, the only card we have to really build good international relations and support is that we demonstrate that we are achieving progress that resonates with the interests of the international community.”

In 2019, the former US ambassador to South Sudan, Thomas Hushek warned that targeted sanctions would continue if South Sudan’s leaders do not implement the revitalized peace agreement as planned.

