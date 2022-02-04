S. Sudanese businessman donates ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars

A South Sudanese business tycoon based in Dubai has pledged to donate an Artificial Grass Football Ground to the Bright Stars to install an additional playground.



John Lomoro Edward, who owns the Buonke Group of Companies in Dubai, made the pledge during the recent friendly matches when Bright Stars took part in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Lomoro offered to buy an artificial turf for the Bright Stars worth $150,000.

During his meeting with some SSFA officials and Bright Stars managers in Dubai, he also donated a full set of Bright Stars jerseys, among other sports kids.

He said this is part of his contribution to the soccer community in the country.

“As Buonke Group of Companies, we decided to provide support for sports in South Sudan by contributing to the upgrading of one of the football fields with artificial grass,” Lomoro said.

“Buonke Group of Companies decided to donate a full uniform to the national team and this is the least we can do to support sports.”

However, Lomoro wants the bright stars to identify the playground before he purchases the artificial grass for installation.

While in Dubai, the Bright Stars played friendly games against Uzbekistan and Jordan where they lost 3: 0 and 2:1 respectively.

They are scheduled to face Djibouti home and away on 21st and 29th of March this year.

The winner between South Sudan and Djibouti will qualify to the group stages of AFCON 2023 qualifiers.

