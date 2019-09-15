15th September 2019
S. Sudanese journalist kidnapped, tortured in Kampala

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 min ago

Joseph Oduha receives treatment after escaping on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 | Credit | M. Emmanuel

A South Sudanese journalist is recuperating at a hospital after he was reportedly briefly kidnapped and tortured by unidentified people in Uganda.

Joseph Oduha is a freelance journalist, who is currently a Nation Media Group’s correspondent in South Sudan.

According to his friend, men riding on motorbike picked up Oduha from a street in Kampala on Sunday.

Oduha sustained injuries as per photographs seen by Eye Radio.

“He was walking on road when assailants on motorbike…took him to unknown location where they tortured him before he managed to escape,” M. Emmanuel explained.

The motive behind the kidnapping is unclear. However, in June, he wrote an article in which he sheds light on the repression in the Sudan.

A similar article led to detention of another journalist recently.

South Sudan reporters are often the target of government officials, especially when highlighting human rights violations and abuse of power.

Dozens of the journalists have been killed in line of duty while several others have fled into exile fearing for their lives.

Several media outlets have also been shut down by the government for critical coverage of the country’s affairs.

