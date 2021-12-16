16th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Mayuot Akuien Dut Akol was killed in Tennessee State in the U.S. - COURTESY

A South Sudanese man who has been sponsoring more than 20 South Sudanese students in Kampala and Khartoum was killed in Tennessee State in the USA.

According to a family member the 48-year-old Mayuot Akuien Dut Akol was killed by gunmen in front of his house while returning from work on Sunday morning.

The reason behind his killing is not clear, but his wife Atong Ajou found him dead in his car

Preliminary investigation report by police showed that Mayuot was shot by a gun in his car at 1766 Whitney Avenue in Tennessee.

His cousin brother Mayath Martin Mayath told Eye Radio the police are still investigating the people behind the killing.

Mayath stated that the body has been taken for postmortem.

“It happened on Sunday morning when he was supposed to come back home from work but was delayed and his wife decided to phone the husband but there was no response,” he told Eye Radio in Juba.

“She then went to the gate and saw her husband’s car parked outside the compound and when she tried to knock on the door there was no response.

“She decided to open the car door and saw the lifeless body of her husband in the car.  Then she phoned the police and when the US police came they found him dead and the cost was a gunshot.”

Mayuot is a father of eight, three girls and two boys.

Until his death, Mayuot has been funding more than 20 students in Uganda and Sudan in different institutions of learning including primary, secondary and university.

He reportedly started supporting the students ten years ago, some of whom are orphans and could not afford their fees.

Reports indicate that many South Sudanese Americans have been killed in the USA in different states since 2011.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat 1

Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name 2

Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name

Published Saturday, December 11, 2021

S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence 3

S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence

Published Tuesday, December 14, 2021

S Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt nation, Kiir asked to lead the fight 4

S Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt nation, Kiir asked to lead the fight

Published Friday, December 10, 2021

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence 5

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence

Published Monday, December 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN Security Council extends UNISFA mandate

Published 2 hours ago

Transport in S Sudan the most expensive in the world – report

Published 3 hours ago

Peace parties urged to renew a sense of political will and trust

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

Published 3 hours ago

Beja tribes threaten to disrupt flow of S Sudan oil

Published 3 hours ago

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.