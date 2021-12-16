S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

According to a family member the 48-year-old Mayuot Akuien Dut Akol was killed by gunmen in front of his house while returning from work on Sunday morning.

The reason behind his killing is not clear, but his wife Atong Ajou found him dead in his car

Preliminary investigation report by police showed that Mayuot was shot by a gun in his car at 1766 Whitney Avenue in Tennessee.

His cousin brother Mayath Martin Mayath told Eye Radio the police are still investigating the people behind the killing.

Mayath stated that the body has been taken for postmortem.

“It happened on Sunday morning when he was supposed to come back home from work but was delayed and his wife decided to phone the husband but there was no response,” he told Eye Radio in Juba.

“She then went to the gate and saw her husband’s car parked outside the compound and when she tried to knock on the door there was no response.

“She decided to open the car door and saw the lifeless body of her husband in the car. Then she phoned the police and when the US police came they found him dead and the cost was a gunshot.”

Mayuot is a father of eight, three girls and two boys.

Until his death, Mayuot has been funding more than 20 students in Uganda and Sudan in different institutions of learning including primary, secondary and university.

He reportedly started supporting the students ten years ago, some of whom are orphans and could not afford their fees.

Reports indicate that many South Sudanese Americans have been killed in the USA in different states since 2011.