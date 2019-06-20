S.Sudanese raise concerns over ‘organ trafficking’ in Egypt

South Sudanese nationals in Egypt have argued the Ambassador in Cairo to address reports of human organ harvesting among South Sudanese.

There have been reports of unexplained killings within the South Sudanese communities in Cairo, most of whom are victims of organ harvesting.

Relatives of victims say most of their beloved ones were found dead, without organs such as kidneys and livers.

Early this month, South Sudanese Community leaders in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, told Eye Radio that they are working with the authorities there to end mistreatment of South Sudanese nationals, and the trafficking of their organs.

Last month, university student Leek Jok Lual died shortly after being released from prison by the Egyptian police and his body found dumped in the Nile River.

In a meeting held, Wednesday, the Ambassador to Egypt Joseph Mum Majak was told to take the matter seriously.

“The ambassador told the South Sudanese community here to report any incident to the embassy so that the embassy can follow it up through the legal channels, because the security of the South Sudanese is very important to the embassy –that is why the embassy exists here,” said Santino Akot Deng, chairperson of the South Sudanese community in Egypt.

The meeting was attended by representatives of youth associations, students, teachers, women and civil society activists in Egypt.

