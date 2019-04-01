S. Sudanese refugees call upon leaders to visit them

South Sudanese Refugees in Uganda are calling on the leaders to pay them visits as part of their commitment to the peace deal.

They say the peace party leaders can either go themselves or send their representatives to enlighten them on the peace process.

John Pen Ngong who is the program coordinator of the Network of South Sudanese Civil Society Organizations in Uganda told Eye Radio.

Mr. Pen said the refugee expressed their views during an advocacy workshop on transitional justice held in Kampala yesterday.

“They say they don’t want miserable refugees like [me] John Pen to come and talk to them about the agreement though I was part of the signing ceremony,” he said.

This came weeks after a campaign to disseminate the revitalized peace agreement the refugees across Uganda.

Mr. Pen said the refugees are willing to return home, but they want assurances from the leaders that country will not go back to war.

“I recorded them literally calling upon President Museveni to tell Kiir that this time we are ready to go back home, but he has to assure us first that this time we are not going to run back again.”

The last time government officials visited the refugees was during the consultation exercise on the national dialogue process last year.

According to UN reports, an estimated 135,000 refugees have so far returned to South Sudan following the signing of the peace accord in September, 2018.