You are here: Home | COVID-19 | Health | National News | News | S. Sudan’s Covid-19 deaths increase as cases pass 600
South Sudan’s National Taskforce on Covid-19 confirmed 2 more deaths and 92 cases of the coronavirus disease on Saturday.
The Taskforce said out of the 218 samples tested on Saturday, 92 returned positive while 71 results returned negative.
The spokesperson of the Taskforce and Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health – Dr. Makur Koriom, says 60 0f the patients were contacts, 17 were suspects and 17 were random samples collected within Juba and from travelers.
This brings the total number of people infected by the virus in the country to 655 and 8 deaths.
South Sudan’s neighbor – Kenya has recorded 1192 total confirmed cases with 50 deaths and 380 recoveries while Uganda has 198 cases with 65 recoveries and no deaths.
Published 5 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.