S. Sudan’s Covid-19 deaths increase as cases pass 600

South Sudan’s National Taskforce on Covid-19 confirmed 2 more deaths and 92 cases of the coronavirus disease on Saturday.

The Taskforce said out of the 218 samples tested on Saturday, 92 returned positive while 71 results returned negative.

The spokesperson of the Taskforce and Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health – Dr. Makur Koriom, says 60 0f the patients were contacts, 17 were suspects and 17 were random samples collected within Juba and from travelers.

This brings the total number of people infected by the virus in the country to 655 and 8 deaths.

South Sudan’s neighbor – Kenya has recorded 1192 total confirmed cases with 50 deaths and 380 recoveries while Uganda has 198 cases with 65 recoveries and no deaths.

Total Page Visits: 271 - Today Page Visits: 271