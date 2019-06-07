Sabah Children’s hospital gets a new generator after a child died

Authorities of Jubek state have installed a new generator at al-Sabah Children’s hospital days after Eye Radio reported the death of a child as a result of lack of constant power supply.

On Monday, Peter Madol, a father of 8-months baby described how his boy died in his arms after the management of the hospital switched off the generator in the middle of the night.

The baby who was admitted for dyspnea – difficulty in breathing -reportedly died after the oxygen machine went off.

Both the management of al-Sabah Children’s Hospital and Jubek State Ministry of health which supervises the health facility at first described the allegations as false.

But after substantiating the report, and the public calls for the Minister to resign, Jubek State Minister of Health told Eye Radio on Thursday that they would purchase a new generator for the hospital.

Dr. Salle Lo-Lako said this followed a series of meetings with Health-Link, an organization that is implementing the hospital project.

This morning, Eye Radio reporter visited the facility to verify whether a generator has been installed at the hospital.

Joakino Francis found a generator similar to 45KVA Diesel model being set up at the premises of Al-Sabah.

The generator has a sticker of a Chinese company called NorthEast.

According to an official who refused to be identified by name, the new generator will support the old one so that the hospital doesn’t experience interruptions in power supply.

The cables directing electricity to the hospital facility were however not yet connected.

Al Sabbah hospital is supported by international NGOs and several implementing agencies.