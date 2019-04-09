9th April 2019
Sacked Comboni Secondary School principal to be reinstated

Author: Garang Malaak | Published: 2 mins ago

Comboni students paraded to demonstrate against sacking of school. principle on 08.04.2019. Photo by Garang Malaak

The Parent-Teacher Association at Comboni Secondary School says the sacked school principal will be reinstated soon.

This is because of the popular demand by the students who yesterday protested Sister Lily Grace’s sacking.

The Catholic Church, which is running the school, claimed she was not abiding by its regulations, causing her dismissal.

The over 500 students argued that Lily greatly helped improve the performance of the church school.
Besides, several teachers quit after her dismissal, saying Sister Lily kept them motivated all along despite little pay.

“Am going to go with my team members and talk to her so that she can come back by tomorrow.” Tom Joseph who is the chairman of the Comboni Secondary School PTA said.

Mr Joseph said he discussed this with the Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba when the students protested on Monday.

“After the students spoke in the assembly, I called him [Vicar General Moris Ladu] back as the PTA chairman and we discussed [the issue].”

