16th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Health | Humanitarian | News   |   Save the Children suspends operation in Agok, relocates staff

Save the Children suspends operation in Agok, relocates staff

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Part of Anet Market in Agok area that was torched by gunmen on February 11, 2022 - courtesy

Save the Children has suspended its operation in Agok of Abyei Administrative Area, and relocated staff due to the violence that erupted last week.

The organization is the second after the medical charity, MSF to announce suspending its activities following the recent violence in the area.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Save the Children said it relocated three of its staff from Agok due to the violent attack last week.

During the attack, gunmen stormed the town and torched homes and shops, forcing much of the local population to flee to other parts of the administrative Area.

According to Save the Children Interim Country Director in South Sudan, the degree of violence and damage in Agok resulted in the organization suspending all programs in the town – including essential health, food, education and child protection programs.

“We cannot perform our essential, life-saving work in Agok if our staff and their families fear for their lives. The programs we have suspended, support to children battling malnutrition…One day of program suspension can be the difference between life and death for a child,” Mohamed Dahir statement partly read.

Dahir appealed to parties to the conflict to cease hostilities and allow unhindered humanitarian access and assurance of safety of humanitarian

Save the Children has been working with and for children, their families and communities in South Sudan since 1991.

They provide children with access to education, healthcare, and nutrition support, and families with food security and livelihoods assistance.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Atoroba crowned Azande King 1

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle 2

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

Published Tuesday, February 15, 2022

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists 3

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published Thursday, February 10, 2022

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl 4

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl

Published Monday, February 14, 2022

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area 5

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area

Published Sunday, February 13, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“I am free, everybody is free to talk.” Kuol tells President Kiir

Published 10 mins ago

Lawmakers seek Kiir’s intervention over armed herders roaming in EES

Published 30 mins ago

Activists, public express mixed reactions over 2023 elections

Published 2 hours ago

Save the Children suspends operation in Agok, relocates staff

Published 4 hours ago

Rehabilitation of feeder roads commence in Upper Nile state

Published 5 hours ago

Youth urged to engage in small scale businesses, shun blame games

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.