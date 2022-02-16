Save the Children suspends operation in Agok, relocates staff

Save the Children has suspended its operation in Agok of Abyei Administrative Area, and relocated staff due to the violence that erupted last week.

The organization is the second after the medical charity, MSF to announce suspending its activities following the recent violence in the area.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Save the Children said it relocated three of its staff from Agok due to the violent attack last week.

During the attack, gunmen stormed the town and torched homes and shops, forcing much of the local population to flee to other parts of the administrative Area.

According to Save the Children Interim Country Director in South Sudan, the degree of violence and damage in Agok resulted in the organization suspending all programs in the town – including essential health, food, education and child protection programs.

“We cannot perform our essential, life-saving work in Agok if our staff and their families fear for their lives. The programs we have suspended, support to children battling malnutrition…One day of program suspension can be the difference between life and death for a child,” Mohamed Dahir statement partly read.

Dahir appealed to parties to the conflict to cease hostilities and allow unhindered humanitarian access and assurance of safety of humanitarian

Save the Children has been working with and for children, their families and communities in South Sudan since 1991.

They provide children with access to education, healthcare, and nutrition support, and families with food security and livelihoods assistance.

