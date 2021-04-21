Schools to reopen under strict Coronavirus rules

The Ministry of Health says it has set strict coronavirus guidelines ahead of the planned reopening of schools next month.

During the General Education Annual Review conference in Juba on Monday, the minister of General Education and Instruction announced that primary and secondary schools would resume classes in early May.

Schools have been closed for nearly a year now since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in April 2020.

The delay had caused a public outcry as parents and guardians often criticized the government for not fully implementing the several lockdowns it had imposed.

They accused government officials of violating the ban on holding social events such as communal meetings, weddings and funerals while maintaining the closure of schools.

However, Minister Awut Deng says she has been informed by health experts it is safe to reopen schools.

She instructed Education Ministers from the 10 States to prepare for the safe reopening of schools.

The decision to reopened schools comes days after the National Task Force on Coronavirus lifted the partial lockdown last week.

This, it said, is due to a significant reduction in the spread of the virus.

“We already have clear guidelines and recommendation that if they are going to open they have to implement,” said Dr Richard Lako, spokesperson.

The learning institutions will reopen on Monday, May 3rd, 2021.

Each school will be expected to disinfect the classrooms, provide hand washing facilities and sanitizers.

The pupils and students will also be required to wear facemasks and get temperature measurement before entering the school compound.

