28th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Schools won’t reopen anytime soonArmed Jonglei youth ‘terrorize’ Lopa-LafonGov’t advised to reinstate judges as ordered by EAC courtRadio Jonglei journalists stage pay strikeJuba urged to address Wau-Tonj road insecurity

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Education | Featured | National News | News   |   Schools won’t reopen anytime soon

Schools won’t reopen anytime soon

Author: Nana Alfred | Published: 4 hours ago

Schoolgirls in South Sudan | Credit | Girls Education South Sudan/GESS

The government will not reopen schools anytime soon, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Education has said.

This comes after Save the Children released a press statement on Monday, calling on the government of South Sudan to review COVID-19 measures on school closure.

In addition, UN agencies UNICEF and UNESCO had earlier called for reopening schools, claiming that some “evidence points to harm being done to children by not being in school”.

According to Undersecretary Kuyok Abol Kuyok, it is not safe to reopen schools, especially after the Ministry of Health and WHO released a statement, saying the spread of COVID-19 will increase by next week.

“There is no country in the region that is now reopening. Kenya and Sudan have the worst experience of COVID-19 and they are not reopening. So why are they talking about us to reopen?” He asked.

He stated that implementing partners should not pressure the government of South Sudan to reopen schools while other countries in the region have closed down schools for the rest of the year.

UNICEF and UNESCO based their argument on the fact that “most sectors gradually reopen, except the education sector”.

“It is against this background that we encourage the authorities of South Sudan, as well as communities, parents, and teachers to employ the same agility and urgency to safely reopen schools,” they said in an editorial published on 21 July.

“The long-term impact of extending the school lockdown risks ever greater harm to children, their future and their communities. Sadly, on these fronts, the evidence is overwhelming.”

However, Kuyok said children and communities must be protected against the pandemic.

“Save the Children, UNICEF, UNESCO, and World Health Organization, [should] support the government’s plan for safe reopening, not to pressure us to open schools,” he stressed.

Total Page Visits: 364 - Today Page Visits: 364

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Customs officers call for resignation of their boss 1

Customs officers call for resignation of their boss

Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020

South Sudan’s Consul to Lebanon is reportedly a ‘fugitive’ 2

South Sudan’s Consul to Lebanon is reportedly a ‘fugitive’

Published Sunday, July 26, 2020

Kiir asks Machar to replace gubernatorial nominee Olony 3

Kiir asks Machar to replace gubernatorial nominee Olony

Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020

NSS senior officer holds judiciary employees at gunpoint over land issue 4

NSS senior officer holds judiciary employees at gunpoint over land issue

Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020

EA Court faults Kiir for ‘illegal’ dismissal of judges 5

EA Court faults Kiir for ‘illegal’ dismissal of judges

Published Saturday, July 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Schools won’t reopen anytime soon

Published 4 hours ago

Armed Jonglei youth ‘terrorize’ Lopa-Lafon

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t advised to reinstate judges as ordered by EAC court

Published 21 hours ago

Radio Jonglei journalists stage pay strike

Published 21 hours ago

Juba urged to address Wau-Tonj road insecurity

Published 22 hours ago

Myree denies he’s wanted by FBI, CIA

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.